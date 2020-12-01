The Possibility of Trump Proving Election Fraud Looks Slim

Guests:
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | The Assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Peter Coffin - YouTube Comedian and Author | Cancel Culture Is Bad News Bro
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | Who Knows What The Heck Is Going On?
On Friday, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran. Top Iranian officials have blamed Israel for the attack. Award-winning multimedia producer Laith Marouf joins the show to explain the details.
Cancel culture is modern-day ostracism. People get canceled for anything and everything. YouTube comedian Peter Coffin gives his take on the social phenomenon.
Does Trump have a legitimate argument in regards to Democrats "stealing" the election? Surely, we cannot dismiss the possibility of America meddling in elections, especially within its borders. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo discusses the gray areas of voting.
