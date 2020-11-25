DOW Hits All-Time High

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief of The Duran | Sidney Powell to the Rescue
Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy Update
Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Reducing is NOT Ending
Common Censored - Eleanor Goldfield and Lee Camp | Will The Pandemic Create Change?
Sidney Powell is a former federal prosecutor and attorney of General Michael Flynn. She was once a public face of the Trump campaign. Editor-in-chief of The Duran Alexander Mercouris explains who she is and her current position.
Italy was one of the first western countries hit hard by the pandemic. Recently, they have shut the country down again as cases surged. Andrew Spannaus is an American journalist that lives in Italy and writes about Italian politics and economics. He outlines the current status of the country. The hosts of Common Censored, Eleanor Goldfield and Lee Camp come on the show together to explain indirect effects the pandemic may have on society.
Joe Biden is projected to take over the oval office in January. Many geopolitical analysts believe he could be a bigger warhawk than Trump ever could be. Political commentator Maram Susli lays out troubling rhetoric the president-elect has already spewed regarding Syria.
