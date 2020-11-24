Trump Finally Kind of Concedes

Guests:
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher and Blogger | Brexit Update
Taylor Hudak - Independent Journalist, Activist, and the CoFounder of Action for Assange | If The US Doesn't Kill Assange, COVID Will
Teodrose Fikre - CoFounder and Former Editor of GhionJournal.com | The Audacity of Susan Rice
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer and Journalist | The Future of Poverty In China
COVID-19 has changed the world forever. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling explains the effects the pandemic has on Brexit. Independent journalist Taylor Hudak discusses Julian Assange's state of health and how COVID is affecting him.
Susan Rice is a top American political figure with a long history that is charging ahead. She was the ambassador that served under Obama. Cofounder of Ghion Journal Teodrose Fikre talks about what Susan Rice has been up to.
Apparently, China has completely eliminated poverty one month before its deadline. This accomplishment is incredible. Journalist Caleb Maupin outlines the details of this elimination.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)