The World Gridlocks on COVID Lockdowns

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | "Russian Interference" in Nagorno-Karabakh
Teodrose Fikre - CoFounder and Former Editor of GhionJournal.com | "Peace" In Ethiopia at What Cost?
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | American Crisis Mounts
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and YouTube Host | Pro-Lockdown = Anti-Progressive
The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has progressed to Azerbaijan troops retaking land from Armenians. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda explains Russia's role in the peace deal.
The conflict in Ethiopia is getting worse as Ethiopia's military conducted an airstrike at Tigray university. Cofounder of Ghion Journal describes the conflict and the toll it is taking on the region.
America has been dealing with multiple crises. Independent journalist Daniel Lazare gives his take on domestic issues. YouTube host Kim Iversen talks about the potential lockdown that is coming.
