Trump... Before You Go, Just Join RCEP

Guests:
Bradley Blankenship - Political Analyst and Journalist | China Signs RCEP. What's Next?
Peter Coffin - YouTube Comedian and Author | Politics as 'Fandom'
Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour | The Empire's Sterilization of Social Media
Tim Canova - Political Activist and Law Professor | 'Stop The Steal.' A Stand Against DNC Fascism
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the largest free trade agreement in the world. The purpose is to achieve a modern, comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN Member States and ASEAN's FTA partners. Political analyst Bradley Blankenship explains exactly what RCEP means for the west.
Media censorship and social media bans have become all too common. Author Peter Coffin raises the thought that news is all about profitable stories rather than useful information. Sputnik political analyst Garland Nixon discusses the continued scrub on social media. Lastly, law professor Tim Canova gives his take on the DNC.
