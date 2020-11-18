Biden Builds Out His, Not So New, Team

Guests:
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | The Political Economies of Tripping Balls
David Webber - Information Technologist | Election Rigging 101
Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu - Founder and President of African American Images | Closing the Racial Achievement Gap
This year became even more epic during the 2020 elections when cannabis and magic mushrooms won. Cannabis legalization is normalizing at this point, but magic mushrooms is new. Economist Mark Frost explains what we can expect to see economically from legal magic mushrooms.
Trump says the election was rigged, the cybersecurity council said there is no evidence of any election errors, and many analysts say the election system was broken long before 2020. Information technologist David Webber gives his perspective on election rigging.
There is a clear racial achievement gap in the school system. It can be seen in test scores, graduation rates, and pay gaps. Founder of African American Images Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu comes on the show for the first time to introduce his solution for closing the gap.
