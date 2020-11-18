Election Denial Fades While COVID Spikes

Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | The US Plan to Weaken Hezbollah
Danny Haiphong - Contributor at the Black Agenda Report | Joe Biden Wins; Humanity Loses
Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | Million MAGA March
The US foreign policy is built upon dominance and conquering. With Joe Biden in office, the establishment could continue the agenda with the White House in line. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier explains the US plan to weaken Hezbollah. Contributor at the Black Agenda Report argues that humanity has actually lost due to a likely Biden victory. Government and media relations specialist Jim Jatras recaps what happened at the Million MAGA March.
