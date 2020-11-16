Pentagon Officials Decamp

Guests:
Chuck Zlatkin - Legislative and Political Director of New York Metro APWU | Defend the Post Office and Celebrate Postal Workers
The Gaggle - Ciara Haley and Peter Lavelle | Hot Topics
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Firing Esper Does Not Equal a Coup
Jen Deerinwater - Founder of Crushing Colonialism | The Three Rs. Recognize, Realize, Reconciliation
The election is finally over, kind of. Trump almost admitted defeat. Over the weekend, his supporters took to the streets in DC to protest election fraud. Political director of the Postal Workers Union Chuck Zlatkin argues that we should celebrate the post office and all of its hard workers.
If Trump leaves the White House, he is ensuring that he goes out with a bang. Ciara Haley and Peter Lavelle join the show to explain the many changes that happened at the Pentagon over the past week. Former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter explains why firing Esper is not that alarming.
Just because we are getting a new president does not mean we are getting a new government. Founder of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater explains how native Americans are treated horribly in history and present time by the US government.
