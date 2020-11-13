Trump Has Never Conceded in His Life

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Deep State Gets Out-Trump'd
Bradley Blankenship - Political Analyst and Journalist | RCEP Set To Make History
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist | Trump Refuses to Concede
Manila Chan - Host of RT's In Question | Election Madness
The US presidential election was two Tuesdays ago. Typically, by this point, the loser has conceded. Of course, that is not the case with Trump. Editor Alexander Mercouris explains how Trump is establishing his own "deep state" for Biden to inherit. Political cartoonist Ted Rall discusses how unsurprising it is that Trump is refusing to concede. RT America Host Manila Chan gives her analysis on the insane election.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will be the biggest free trade agreement in the world. RCEP will account for 30% of the world's population and GDP. Political analyst Bradley Blankenship joins the show to explain what this means.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)