COVID Restrictions are Tightening

Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | What A Biden Admin Portends for the Region
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the GW Center for Integrative Medicine | Surge in Cases, New COVID Task Force Launched
Obi Egbuna - US Correspondent for The Herald | US Neo-Colonialism Under Biden
Even though Joe Biden won the presidential race, that does not mean everyone is safe. Many people could argue that Biden will continue the agenda of the establishment. Award-winning multimedia producer Laith Marouf comes on the show to explain what Biden means for the Beirut region. US correspondent for The Herald Obi Egbuna discusses Biden's potential neo-colonialism plan.
There is a surge in COVID cases. It was expected with the cold weather. Medical director at the GW Center for Integrative Medicine Dr. Mikhail Kogan tells us about the vaccines and when they might be available.
