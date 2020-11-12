The Biden Effect Is in Effect

Guests:
Gareth Porter - Investigative Journalist | Intelligence Shenanigans Days Before The Election
Margaret Kimberly - Editor for Black Agenda Report | Black People Lose in 2020
Nefta Freeman - Policy Analyst and Radio Host | Growing Humanitarian Crisis In Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Trump has been very quiet since US media declared Joe Biden winner of the 2020 elections. Some states may be required to recount votes and quality check for voter fraud. Investigative journalist Gareth Porter comes back on the show to expose what happened days before the election. Editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly explains why she believes black people lost due to the election outcome.
Ethiopia is an African country with a rich history. Part of that story includes turmoil within the region. Policy analyst Nefta Freeman joins the show for the first time to explain the history and current status of the Tigray region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)