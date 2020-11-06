The Ballot Nightmare

Guests:
Dr. Michael Nevradakis - Independent Journalist and Professor | More Lockdowns? Not In Sweden
Dr. Alex Vitale - Professor of Sociology | Post Election Violence. Real, or Hype?
Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer | No Good Military Options If Trump Refuses To Concede
Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist | Election Shenanigans in Wisconsin
Sick season is here and COVID-19 is still an international threat. With the media reporting a rise of coronavirus cases across the world, countries are fighting it uniquely. Professor Dr. Michael Nevradakis has been living in Sweden. He explains how lax the restrictions are.
So many people wonder what would happen if Trump wins or if he does not concede. A fear is violence. Professor Dr. Alex Vitale joins the show to explain his perspective on the potential responses. Retired US Army Veteran Danny Sjursen describes what would happen militarily if Trump refuses the results. Broadcast Journalist Niko House talks about state election process inconsistencies.
