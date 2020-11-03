Buildings are Boarded Up While Ballots are Cast

Guests:
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Election Day 2020
Chuck Zlatkin - Political Director for New York Metro APWU | USPS and Voter Suppression
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Support for Candidates by Occupation
Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | Election Day 2020
This year has truly been a rollercoaster. While there have not been many highs, there have certainly been plenty of lows. Former congressional staffer Joel Segal discusses the best and worst of Trump and Biden as candidates. Political director for APWU Chuck Zlatkin gives his opinion on a connection between USPS and voter suppression. Economist Mark Frost describes surprising revelations from attending a Trump rally. Government and media relations specialist Jim Jatras gives his predictions on tonight's outcome.
