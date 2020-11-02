Election Day Eve: The Calm Before the Storm

Guests:
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From the Labour Party
Taylor Hudak - Co-founder of Action for Assange | Best Hope for Assange
Garland Nixon - Cohost of The Critical Hour | Iran: Policy Not Determined By Who Wins
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Nagorno-Karabakh and COVID
Prejudices and racism have boiled to the surface in 2020. The Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn for insensitive remarks regarding anti-Semitism. Independent Journalist Daniel Lazare comes on the show to explain what happened.
Tomorrow is the biggest day of a crazy year. The 2020 Presidential Election between Trump and Biden will be determined. Co-founder of Action for Assange Taylor Hudak joins the hosts to predict which candidate would be best for Julian Assange. Cohost of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon discusses Iran's statements regarding the election outcome.
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ongoing. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda gives us an update.
