New SCOTUS, Same Media

Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Initiative 81 / Psilocybin
Margaret Kimberley - Editor for Black Agenda Report | Liberal Media Election Interference
Eleanor Goldfield - Award-Winning Documentarian | Bolivia Ousts It's US-Backed Coup Gov
As cannabis becomes legal throughout the US, more psilocybin activists are rising up. Supposedly, magic mushrooms have health benefits. Medical Director Dr. Mikhail Kogan explains why some people believe this drug can be beneficial.
Media has clearly influenced the 2020 presidential election, yet, it is still unclear which candidate will win. Editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley describes liberal media's role in the interference.
The US is known for attempting coups on countries that have an abundance of natural resources. Award-winning documentarian Eleanor Goldfield joins the show to share her Bolivian research.
