One Week From Election Day

Yaakov Shapiro - Author and Rabbi | Jews for Trump
Michael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | US/Iran Relations Post Election
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | It's the Talking Points
It seems like uprisings are happening all over the world right now. So many protests and divides. In America, all you have to do is wear something that promotes Trump for 2020 and the drama will get started. On Sunday in Times Square, a large 'Jews for Trump' convoy clashed with Trump protestors. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains what happened.
On Monday, according to the US Treasury Department, the US imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on key actors in Iran's oil sector for supporting the Quds Force. Former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof explains the relationship between the US and Iran.
If you watched any of the Trump versus Biden programs, it is very clear that the talking points are focused on gossip rather than policy. Political cartoonist Ted Rall joins the show to discuss the importance of Biden's "soft corruption" story.
