Will The Leaks Get Coverage?

Guests:
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | FB Jail
Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Ex-OPCW Chief Defends Syria Whistleblowers
Lee Stranahan - Host of 'The Backstory' | Crowd Strike
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | Hunter Biden
Mainstream media has been challenged due to the social media platforms that allow for independent journalism. Laith Marouf is an expert on minority and disability broadcasting policy. He comes on the show to explain why he is banned from Facebook again for sharing his research. Co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson explains the OPCW cover up using the mainstream media.
Social media companies and news sites are avoiding coverage of the Hunter Biden leaks. Host of 'The Backstory' Lee Stranahan has been covering this story for years and comes on the show. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his analysis on the scandal in relation to the upcoming election.
