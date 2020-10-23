Finally The Final Debate

Guests:
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer and Author | Last Night's Presidential Finals
Ann Wright - Former US Diplomat and Author | US, China Confrontations in S. China Sea
Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst and Author | The Final Debate
We are almost at the end of 2020. But before we get there, we have to vote. Last night was the final presidential debate. Joel Segal, former congressional staffer, gives us his perspective on who won. Caleb Maupin joins the guys later in the show to give his analysis.
China has been painted as many things by western media. As we know, the media cannot be trusted. Former US Diplomat Ann Wright joins the show for the first time. She explains the origins, various conflicts, and policies between the US and China.
