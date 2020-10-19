Emails Take Center Stage... Again

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the email scandal that is growing in popularity. Presidential candidate Joe Biden's unethical family business is coming out.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | BBC Attack

Alex Krainer - Author of 'The Grand Deception' | Emails

Talib Karim - Executive Director of STEM4US | Stimulus Bill

Dr. Jared Ball - Author and Professor | Black American Votes

Most logical people realize mainstream media cannot be trusted. How far that mistrust goes is dependent upon investigative journalists willing to be scrutinized for displaying truth. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley exposed falsehoods regarding Syria and the White Helmets. She joins the show to describe the attacks she has received from BBC as a result.

Many politicians use their power to advance their personal interests. Right now another email scandal is surfacing regarding one of the presidential candidate's sons. Author of 'The Grand Deception' Alex Krainer explains the story that could get your social media accounts blocked if mentioned.

Coronavirus news has become redundant and nearly uninformative. The real discussion should be about the Americans that are financially failing due to the shutdown. Attorney and former Congressional aide Talib Karim outlines how Democrats are weaponizing the next stimulus bill while millions of Americans are struggling.

This election has both sides trying to win over the black vote. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has even verbalized his request directly to the black community. Dr. Jared Ball is an author and professor. He comes back on the show to give his academic perspective on black issues.

