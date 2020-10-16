Last Night's Town Halls: All Gossip, No Policy

Guests:
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | Lebanon's Economy
Danny Sjursen - Former History Instructor at West Point | Smedley Butler Commemoration
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik Producer and Correspondent | Election Update Live From Bolivia
Manila Chan - Host of 'In Question' on RT America | Dueling Town Halls
The last year has been very dark for Lebanon. Award-winning multimedia producer Laith Marouf joins the show to explain the status of the economy. He also gives us the history of Hezbollah.
Major General Smedley Darlington Butler was a senior US Marine Corps officer. He fought in the Mexican Revolution and World War I. Former history instructor at West Point Danny Sjursen explains Smedley Butler's importance.
The 2020 Bolivian elections is a big deal for Latin America. Sputnik correspondent Wyatt Reed traveled to Bolivia to cover the elections. He explains the significance of this milestone.
Last night, Trump and Biden hosted town halls instead of debating. RT America host Manila Chan closes out the week with her opinion on the candidates and party affiliation.
