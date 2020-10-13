Settler Colonialism Awareness Day 2020

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss settler colonialism. Yesterday was the controversial United States federal holiday, Columbus Day.

Guests:

Obi Egbuna - Founding Member of Pan-African Liberation Organization | Settler Colonialism Awareness Day

Chris Smalls - Founder of The Congress of Essential Workers | TCOEW Rally at Bezos' Beverly Hills Mansion

Dr. Seth Frantzman - Author of 'After ISIS: America, Iran and the Struggle for the Middle East' | Nagorno-Karabakh

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | Localism and Society vs. Government

Settler colonialism is an ongoing system of power that perpetuates the genocide and repression of indigenous peoples and cultures. Many US citizens have challenged the federal holiday Columbus Day. Obi Egbuna is a founding member of Pan-African Liberation Organization. He joins the show for the first time to explain settler colonialism.

Jeff Bezos is so rich that his ex-wife's divorce settlement made her the richest woman in the world. Some people argue Bezos' fortune is a result of low wages and poor benefits for the majority of his 1 million employees. Chris Smalls is the founder of The Congress of Essential Workers. He describes the rally he led outside of Jeff Bezos' mansion.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict looked like it was getting better until it was obvious that it was not. The ceasefire reached over the weekend crumbled today. Dr. Seth Frantzman is an expert of Middle East studies. He joins the show for the first time to explain the ceasefire.

Localism is the preference for one's own area or region. It includes a range of political philosophies which prioritize the local. One of Fault Lines favorite guests, geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo, explains an array of political philosophies.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com