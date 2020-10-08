Should Biden Be Under Investigation?

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Trump Calls for Release of RussiaGate Docs
Taylor Hudak - Journalist and CoFounder of Action for Assange | Julian Assange Update
Lee Stranahan - Host of The Back Story on Radio Sputnik | Joe Biden Under 'Criminal' Federal Investigation
Professor Richard Wolff - Emeritus Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst, Visiting Professor of International Affairs at New School University NYC Graduate Program, Founder of Democracy at Work, Host of Economic Update and Author | Gramsci and Marxism
Trump has declassified all the Russiagate documents. Obama, Hillary, Biden and many more leaders are being examined. Editor in Chief at The Duran Alexander Mercouris explains what could happen as a result of the declassification. Later in the show, host of Radio Sputnik's "The Back Story" Lee Stranahan comes back on Fault Lines as a guest to layout Russiagate.
Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks and revealer of international crimes, has been abused and locked up for years due to his journalism. Taylor Hudak is the cofounder of Action for Assange. She joins the show to give us an update.
Many people are looking for ways to redesign broken political systems. Professor Richard Wolff specializes in political history. He teaches us about Gramsci and Marxism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)