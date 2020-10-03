COVID-19 Catches Up to the Oval Office

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas analyzes how the 2020 presidential elections could be affected by Trump and the first lady's COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump confirmed early this morning he and his wife have tested positive.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Assange Update

Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst | New Book: Kamala Harris & The Future of America: An Essay in Three Parts

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Nagorno-Karabakh Update

Niko House - Political Activist | You Say Debate... I Say Debacle

Julian Assange has been charged under the United States Espionage Act marking this the first time in US history that publishing information is being charged under this act. The extradition trial started on September 7th in London's Central Criminal Court. Editor-in-Chief at The Duran Alexander Mercouris explains yesterday's announcement by the Judge regarding January 4th.

Senator Kamala Harris will be on the ticket for the 2020 presidential elections as VP to Joe Biden. During the primary debates, Representative Tulsi Gabbard highlighted Kamala's sketchy past as a prosecutor. Author Caleb Maupin summarizes his new book. In it, he writes about the most shocking pieces of Kamala's track record.

Nagorno-Karabakh is the border region claimed by both Armenia and Azerbaijan. This has led to an ethnic and territorial conflict that has lasted decades. Recently, fighting between the two forces has flared-up. Security Analyst Mark Sleboda explains all the different players that are involved.

The Democratic party had some brilliant candidates to choose from for the 2020 presidential election. Somehow, we ended up with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the ticket. Political Analyst Niko House discusses why those candidates do not help the left at all.

