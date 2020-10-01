All Heat and No Light: Last Night's Disastrous Debate

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the 1st presidential debate of the 2020 Election, the state of Brexit and Julian Assange’s ongoing extradition hearing, Yitzhak Rabin, and the ongoing conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare - Journalist & Author | US Electoral politics, Presidential Debates, Brexit, UK Politics

Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, & Rabbi | Israel, Palestine, Yitzhak Rabin

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News US | Armenia, Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkey

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Last Night's Debate and US Electoral Politics

In the first hour, our hosts have a discussion with Journalist and Author, Daniel Lazare about the debate that took place last night between US Presidential candidate, Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump. They discuss the many reasons for why it is being referred to as possibly the worst presidential debate in US history. He also gives our hosts his analysis of what’s been taking place regarding Julian Assange’s extradition hearing.

In the second hour, our hosts have a conversation with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about the history of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled back from attending a ceremony commemorating him 25 years after his assassination. Then Mindia Gavasheli joins our hosts for a detailed analysis of the growing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the long disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In the last hour, our hosts close out the show with Ted Rall in a discussion about last night’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, and agreed on which party they thought lost that debate ultimately: the American public.

