Biden V. Trump Debate Tonight as Global COVID Death Count Passes 1 Million

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed calls to defund the police, the report on Trump's tax and business history from the New York Times this Sunday, and went deeper into the sourcing and intent behind Buzzfeed's FinCen release.

GUESTS

Alex S. Vitale - Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College | Defund The Police, Police Reform, Community Policing

Peter "DaTechGuy" Ingemi - author of Hail Mary the Perfect Protestant (and Catholic) Prayer | Donald Trump, Electoral Politics, Social Unrest

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | FinCen, Financial Crimes, Bill Browder

In the first hour, our hosts have a discussion with Dr Alex Vitale about the halt to the effort to defund police in Minneapolis. They talked about the challenges being faced by the movement to attract more widespread support, Vitale's book on ending policing, and the difficulties resulting from the movement’s very name.

In the second hour, our hosts have a conversation with Peter "DaTechGuy" Ingemi about the recent insights into President Donald Trump’s financial records coming from the New York Times. They debate the veracity of some of the details reported in the article before veering into a lively discussion about the widespread civil unrest in, what seems to be, an ever growing number of US cities.

In the last hour, our hosts close out the show with Lucy Komisar as she takes us on a deep dive into the targeted reporting by Buzzfeed with the FinCen leaks. We talked about the real purpose behind the Buzzfeed leaks, who may have leaked them, and who pushed this story- and why.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com