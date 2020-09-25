Trump's 'Vision for Healthcare' & Social Media's Anti-Russian Rhetoric

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed US economic concerns, worsening US unemployment, Hunter Biden’s awkward relationship with Ukraine and details emerging surrounding the HSBC money-laundering scandal.

GUESTS

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City | US Economy, Unemployment Numbers, Supply and Demand Economics

Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and Host of The Back Story | Hunter Biden, Ukraine, FinCen, HSBC

In the first hour, the hosts discussed the potentially fatal error on the part of the Biden campaign in overlooking a specific segment of the population. They go on to discuss the importance of the Democrats having a well crafted, all-encompassing approach to attract more voters’ support as opposed to shaming them into supporting Joe Biden.

In the second hour, the hosts have a conversation with an Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Dr. Linwood Tauheed. They discuss an apparent stall in economic recovery in the US, a number of causes behind the stall, solutions for getting it moving and the possible consequences of not resorting to more drastic measures than what have been implemented so far.

In the last hour, Sputnik News analyst and Host of The Backstory, Lee Stranahan, talks with the guys about a recent Senate report that is purported to be the result of an investigation into the very awkward circumstances surrounding Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. They also consider whether or not the Anti-War movement in the United States has diminished such that its influence on policy has all but disappeared.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com