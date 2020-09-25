Breonna Taylor: Only One Officer Charged, And Not With Her Death

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed Turkey, the EU, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Joseph Schumpeter and his idea of Creative Disruption; and the FinCen leaks and the details ofinternational money laundering through high finance.

GUESTS

James Carey - Editor/Co-Founder at GeoPoliticsAlert | Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, EU, Middle East Politics, UN

Mark Frost - Economist, professor and consultant | Joseph Schumpeter’s Views on Capitalism

Nicholas Wilson (aka Mr Ethical) - Whistleblower and Anti-Corruption Activist | Blowing the Whistle on HSBC's Fraud

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist | FinCen, the HSBC Money Laundering Scandal, and International Financial Fraud

In the first hour, the hosts talked with Editor and Co-Founder of the GeoPoliticsAlert, James Carey about Turkey and the state of their political relationships with both strategic allies as well as countries traditionally viewed as adversaries. They discussed Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s standing as a world leader and in a deep dive analysis of his governing style, peeled back the layers of his complicated and fascinating term as the Turkish Head Of State.

In the second hour, the hosts engage in a fascinating conversation Mark Frost about Joseph Schumpeter. They took a detailed look at how Schumpater’s criticisms of capitalism differed greatly from Marx's. Mark and the hosts discussed Schumpeter's ideas about creative disruption and how his writings should inform our views of capitalism, socialism, and the fate of democracy.

In the last hour, Nicholas Wilson (aka Mr. Ethical) explains the details surrounding how he blew the whistle on illegal activities in which HSBC was engaged in the UK. After that we spoke with Lucy Komisar about the FinCen leaks, why she's suspicious of Buzzfeed for what they're leaving out of their release, and why she thinks these revelations matter for US relations with Russia.

