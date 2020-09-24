Register
    Fault Lines

    200,000 COVID Deaths in the USA, Its Latest 'Grim Milestone'

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202009241080551613-200000-covid-deaths-in-the-usa-its-latest-grim-milestone/

    On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed Belarus, Russia, EU politics, Julian Assange, the controversy over Netflix’s Cuties, global culture wars and US electoral politics.

    GUESTS

    Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Belarus, EU Politics, US Electoral Politics; Revolt or Color Revolution?

    Taylor Hudak - Journalist, Activist, and the Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Update on Julian Assange Hearing

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist, Political Analyst, and Author | Swirling Controversy Surrounding Netflix’s ‘Cuties’

    Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Trump ‘Left’ of Biden? A Deep Dive Into the Politics of Election2020

    In the first hour, the hosts talked with Stephen Lendman about how EU support for the attempt to invoke a color revolution in Belarus is more than likely going to increase the odds of integration between Belarus and Russia.  They also discussed the growing isolation of the US as a result of President Trump’s increasingly unilateral approach to US foreign policy. Meanwhile, alliances are forming between the most unlikely of global partners in response to continued US aggression. 

    In the second hour, the hosts started off with Taylor Hudak, who provided a detailed update on how things are progressing with the Julian Assange hearing currently underway in the United Kingdom. Next, the hosts discuss the worldwide controversy that has erupted surrounding Netflix’s Cuties. They go on to talk about the  questionable themes in a number of Netflix’s recent releases and the razor thin line between an artist’s intent to titillate or educate their audience. 

    In the last hour, the hosts spoke with Kim Iversen about a number of examples of where Donald Trump comes down on the left of Joe Biden on both domestic and foreign policy issues. They go on to discuss the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and how the Republicans are committed to filling her seat immediately despite having taken a totally opposite position with regards to the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia. They end with a deep dive into the politics of the election, and the question of what growing civil unrest might lead to.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

     

