'Anarchy' in the USA... Says the USA's Attorney General

GUESTS
Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Middle East Politics, Lebanon, Syria, Hezbollah
Margaret Kimberly - Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Electoral Politics, Democrats, RBG
Jim Jatras - DC-based Government and Media Relations Specialist | RBG, Foreign Policy, China, Taiwan, EU, Belarus
In the first hour, the hosts talked with Maram Susli. They discussed Lebanon, the US government's campaign against Hezbollah, and explored much of the backstory behind the modern day conflict in the Middle East.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Margaret Kimberly about blatant failures on the part of the Democrats in executing an effective strategy for attracting progressive, more left-leaning voters.
In the last hour, the hosts spoke with Jim Jatras about the fragile nuances surrounding the relationship between China and Taiwan. The state of political tensions in Belarus are also discussed.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)