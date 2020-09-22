RIP RBG: 2020's September Surprise

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the finer points of our tough times, looking at the crisis in America's highest court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the Tiktok deal and China's managed economy, and the continuing decline of the American polity.

GUESTS

Ian Goodrum - Senior editor and columnist at China Daily. | China, TikTok/Walmart/Oracle deal, Roll of State Central planning in China’s successes

Dr Bill Honigman - Progressive Healthcare Activist and National Outreach Director at Progressive Democrats of America.org | Biden campaign, electoral politics

Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended | Democratic malfeasance, the history and future of the DNC

'In the first hour, the hosts talked with Ian Goodrum about the pending deal to keep TikTok available in the US. They also discussed the misperception that China is still a major polluter and whether state central planning has played a role in China’s successes in addressing both COVID and climate change issues.

In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr Bill Honigman about the seemingly vacuous ‘digital’ campaign strategy for key states needed for Joe Biden to win the 2020 election. They also discussed whether Democrats are doing enough to win over voters, or if they're instead attempting to coerce voters into casting their votes for Biden.

In the last hour, the hosts spoke with Garland Nixon about the failures on the part of the Democrats to be more effective in the implementation of the political strategies. They also discussed how Donald Trump was never a top priority for the Democrats: beating Bernie Sanders was always job one.

