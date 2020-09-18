Come On, America: Just Sanction Everyone Already

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed university learning in the age of Covid-19, electoral politics, Biden campaign strategy and recent ‘official’ reports of UFO sightings.

GUESTS

Lane Russell - Co-founder/owner of The U Experience. | University learning, addressing obstacles created by the COVID pandemic

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden campaign, electoral politics

Tom Whitmore - Former Financial Analyst and Senior Board Member of MUFON (Mutual UFO Network.) | ‘Official’ UFO sightings

In the first hour, the hosts talked with Lane Russell, co-founder/owner of The U Experience about a new concept in university learning in response to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic: using hotels to provide college-age students with the social experience of college, without the education. We talked about higher education as a 'package deal' and whether a company like Lane's is the right solution to America's ailing higher education system.

In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Carmine Sabia about electoral politics and campaign strategy shortfalls on the part of the Biden2020 campaign. We also talked about the future of the Democratic Party, whether Biden and the DNC establishment can keep a rising progressive movement at bay, and where this conflict leaves progressives in the 2020 election cycle.

In the last hour, the hosts spoke with Tom Whitmore of MUFON. He gave a brief introduction to and explanation of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network. The hosts also spoke with him about recent ‘official’ UFO sightings that are being reported by leading governmental agencies, journalists and news publications.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com