America on Vaccines: Hesitant and Polarized

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the continuing challenges with reaching an UK/EU Brexit Trade Deal, the financial motives behind the apparent lack of progress in saving the USPS and the growing interest in socialistic economic solutions in providing relief.

GUESTS

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | UK Politics, Embattled Brexit Trade Deal, Rising ‘Right-Wing’ Populism

Chuck Zlatkin - Legislative and Political Director for New York Metro Area Postal Union, APWU | Lack of Bailout Funds, Postmaster General’s Self-Destructive Policies

Professor Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | Worker Co-ops, Marxist Economic History, His New Book

In the first hour, the hosts talked UK politics with Editor-in-Chief of The Duran, Alexander Mercouris. They discussed the latest developments surrounding the challenges in reaching a Brexit Trade Deal Agreement with the EU, similarities between US and UK Politics, and the collapse of the Political Left as a possible explanation for rising ‘right-wing’ populism, itself being a possible psychological side effect of the fall of The Soviet Union.

In the second hour, the hosts get an update on the efforts to protect the USPS from death by legislation: the absence of bailout funds, obstacles created by corrupt party politics, and the self-destructive policies enacted by a corrupt Postmaster General. The gradual erosion of the strength of labor unions is considered a primary contributor to continuing loss of workers rights.

In the last hour, the hosts talked with Professor Richard Wolff about whether or not worker co-ops are compatible with the current state of US politics, the growing interest in socialized economic policies within the US population and about his new book, The Sickness Is The System: When Capitalism Fails To Save Us From Pandemics Or Itself. He describes his attempts to explain in plain and simple terms exactly what’s happening to us during these unprecedented times.

