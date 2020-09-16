Apocalypse Now... and Now... and Now

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the environmental catastrophes enveloping the United States, 'vaccine nationalism,' and the American nation's troubles attempting to get its kids back into schools.

GUESTS



Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccinations, Vitamin D, and the Medical Industry's Real Problems



Manila Chan - Veteran news anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program IN QUESTION | #BackToSchool2020 and the Push to Reopen America's Schools



Dr. Reese Halter - Award-winning broadcaster, distinguished conservation biologist and author | Environmental Catastrophe and Ecological Restoration



In the first hour, the hosts discussed the issue of 'vaccine nationalism' and the international politics and economics of vaccine development and distribution. We talked about Vitamin D and calcifediol as key ingredients in dealing with coronaviruses and other infections, as well as how he would solve the underlying problems with the medical industry: single-payer healthcare.



In the second hour, the hosts talked with Manila Chan about the consequences of the push to reopen schools, the civil liberties issue of trying to apply the structures of school to remote learning at home, and the cost of adapting schools' ventilation systems to the needs of a country fighting a pandemic. We also discussed why recycling and the environment have been neglected during the pandemic, and what we should have done to prevent it.



In the second hour, the hosts talked with Dr. Reese Halter about the wildfires burning across much of America's west, why the hurricanes are getting worse (the oceans are getting hotter), and what we can do globally to prevent it. Dr. Reese also stressed the importance of working on a local or county level to solve these problems.

