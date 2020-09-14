Western Fires Leave California Wondering About Its Future

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed America's misunderstanding of China, recent events in Belarus, Pentagon civil war games, and the deep philosophical issues at the core of modern political thought.

GUESTS

Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | How Misunderstanding China Is Affecting The US Elections

Michael Malouf - F. Michael Maloof is a former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, author and a regular Contributing Analyst on RT and other media outlets | Pentagon War Games Prep for Zbellion

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Boris Johnson Calls Out Brussels' On Dirty Tactics

In his monologue, Jamarl talked about the problems he'd been dealing with in the hospital for the last week, as well as whether Bernie Sanders should be seen as culpable for playing along with standard DNC party politics when he could have known better or fought harder.

In the first hour, hosts Jamarl and Shane spoke with Peter Lavelle about what's gone wrong in American foreign policy that has blinded the US government and American culture at large to the real interests and intents of the Chinese state. They moved into discussing the wildfires, the political system's inability to respond to the many and growing crises facing America today, and whether that inability has a deeper history in our inability to support and elect leaders with a genuine ethical backbone.



In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Michael Malouf about 'Zbellion,' the GenZ rebellion planned for by the Pentagon in a war game that took place in 2018, according to DoJ documents released by The Intercept in June. We moved into talking about the conflict between Greece and Turkey and what NATO would do if a hot war broke out in its ranks. At the end we briefly discussed Belarus, where the winds will blow Lukashenko's political fates, and what we should expect to see next from the former Soviet Bloc country now denounced by the west as 'the last dictatorship in Europe.'



In the third hour, the hosts spoke with Tom Luongo on a wide range of issues that serve to beat the heart of modern political thought: how we should think about culture, whether 'fascism' is the right term for most global governments, and whether philosophy matters more or less in an era of unprecedented political crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com