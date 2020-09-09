Register
10:22 GMT10 September 2020
    Fault Lines

    Rochester's Top Cops Quit After Mayor Insults Police

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    On today’s episode of Fault Lines, host Shane Stranahan was joined by guest co-host Garland Nixon, and they discussed a variety of current events, from the Navalny "poisoning" to tensions between Greece and Turkey to Joe Biden to the causes of endless war.

    GUESTS

    James Carey - Editor and Co-founder of Geopolitics Alert | Tensions Between Greece and Turkey

    Mike Partyka - creator of the series The Black Lives Matter Riots and the Left's Moral Blindness on YouTube | Rochester Resignations 

    Ted Rall - Cartoonist, Author | Cartoons, Racism & Joe Biden

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Does the USA Think All Lives Matter?

    In the first hour, Shane and Garland discussed the claim by Belarus’s President Lukashenko that intercepted German calls prove the Navalny poisoning was faked. Then they were joined by James Carey, and they talked about the tensions between Greece and Turkey. James said it’s been going on for years, and Greece has become a contact point for forced migration because of drilling rights, which he said Erdogan manipulates to destabilize nearby nations. Erdogan’s party has an approval rating of about 30 percent, and things aren’t going well for Turkey economically. Turkey has worked out some agreements with Iran, who is on Turkey’s side because of the US support of the Kurds, and Turkey is also becoming friendlier with Russia. James also said Turkey was once the bridge between East and West, but Turkey’s role on the global stage has diminished because the US finds them unreliable.

    In the second hour, Garland and Shane talked to Mike Partyka who said he believes the resignations of the top brass in the Rochester Police Department may be more akin to a cover-up. He said after seeing the police video that was held back for months, he believes that a brain hemorrhage might have been a contributing factor in addition to the PCP in his system. Mike questioned whether this was largely a training issue as opposed to malice by individual officers and said that he does not think it's fair to hold police officers accountable if they were trained badly. He also said we live in an age where shocking video is becoming more common.

    Then the hosts were joined by cartoonist Ted Rall, who talked about his upcoming graphic novel The Stringer, and they talked about racism and misogyny in cartoons. Ted said there was a history of famous cartoonists using stereotypical characteristics and that he tries to not do that. Then they turned to discuss Joe Biden. Ted said Biden's platform is weaselly and doesn’t promise anything, and he doesn’t support the Green New Deal, which is becoming more and more critical because of climate change. Ted added that he thinks Biden will not move to the left. When discussing the presidential debates, Garland and Ted agreed that Donald Trump is sharper than Biden, who stumbles over his words even when prerecorded. Ted said it should be entertaining, though.

    In the third hour, Shane and Garland were joined by Danny Sjursen, and they discussed the concept of endless war and what it would take to change. He said that change isn’t coming from the top or the establishment. We the people have to want it, but there is no draft now, and that has made people complacent. Danny said COVID-19 will be a test and noted that it made nations impotent in its face. He also thinks COVID-19 is a test for society and said that in American politics it's a third rail to ask anything of the American people. Danny wondered, what if part of the problem is us? American apathy on topics like endless war is problematic, and there is a lack of citizen urgency, he said. He thinks apathy is our biggest threat, and that won’t be solved by Biden. Danny and the hosts also discussed whether the cause of endless wars is systemic or whether it comes down to individual actors.

    police, war, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Greece, Turkey, Belarus
