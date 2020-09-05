Portland AntiFa Murder Suspect Killed By Police

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about a variety of issues from the police killing of the suspect in the murder of a Trump supporter in Portland to the People’s Convention to the “Rittenhouse Method” of avoiding being killed by police.

GUESTS

Niko House - Broadcast Journalist, political activist, founder and CEO of the MCSC Network | People’s Convention Wrap

Pete Ingami - Radio Host, blogger | Is America The Best Country For Immigrants Ever?

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism | The Danger of The Right Owning Outrage

In Jamarl’s monologue, he predicted that the 2020 election will be disputed and said that it’s a betrayal of Americans.

Then the hosts were joined by Niko House, who discussed The People’s Convention that he was part of and agreed with the idea that there was not enough diversity of views, which led to a convention that was heavily dominated by left-wing ideas with no real attempt to respond or acknowledge libertarianism or right-wing populism. Niko also pushed back on the idea that including those ideas would somehow be a betrayal to the concept of the People's Party. Although Niko thought the event was good and that it gave equal time to both people voting for Joe Biden and those who are refusing to support him, he also commented that he thought the convention should've given more time and acknowledgment to Julian Assange, an issue he said had broad support among the attendees.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Pete Ingami, who began by discussing how he views his conservatism to be compatible with his Christianity. Then he and the hosts talked about how whether or not America has produced the best results of any country for both immigrants and descendants of slaves. Pete talked about his own family's heritage as well as what he has learned from reading contemporaneous history. Then they turned to the topic of inequality in general and finally discussed what he called the "Rittenhouse Method" of avoiding violence with the police, which Pete said is to not resist arrest.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Caleb Maupin who gave his own take on the Democrat and Republican conventions and said that on policy he agreed with the Democrats’ content more but he thought that the Republicans’ overall messaging was actually more in line with his sentiments, particularly the idea of supporting the worker. However, Caleb pointed out that this messaging is phony and that he thinks there is a real danger in leading the right on the anti-elitist message. They discussed history and how Marx pointed out in the 19th century that elitists would take both sides of an argument in order to protect the status quo.

