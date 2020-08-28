Trump’s Big RNC Finish Meets Massive Protests

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of topics, from the unrest outside the White House to the unrest in Lebanon to the internet theories on COVID-19.

Laith Marouf - Award-winning Multimedia Producer, media policy/law consultant | Live From Beirut

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Progressives Need to be Practical

Steve Malzberg - Veteran Political Commentator, host of Eat the Press airing on RT America Fridays 6:30 pm EST and Sundays 10:30am EST | GOP Convention

Siouxsie Wiles - Microbiologist at the University of Auckland | New Zealand and COVID-19

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he castigated both the Democrat and Republican conventions. Then, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Laith Marouf who followed up on the recent explosion in Lebanon and the large spirit of demonstrations that followed it. Laith said it is clear to him that Western-aligned powers like the United States, France, and Saudi Arabia are pushing the demonstrations and publicizing them to achieve a result. He also gave a history of some of Lebanon's financial problems and how the country's finances and finance minister seem to have outside control. Laith said he views the current situation in Lebanon as a last resort for the Western Allied powers over in Syria, which he says is on its last legs, and so promoting chaos in Lebanon keeps it going.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to political vet Joel Segal who said that he thinks the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement’s needs trained leaders to be successful. Segal said that the Left shouldn’t make the mistake of the corporate media and promote the wrong leaders, and he talked about Martin Luther King and John Conyers as examples. Joel also said that not supporting Biden is self-defeating for the progressive left and said more people will benefit from a Biden-Harris administration, so progressives need to take over the Democratic Party and “phony activists” won’t help.

Then Shane and Jamarl spoke with Steve Malzberg. who said that just on the optics, the Republican convention was far superior to the Democratic convention and that on substance, the Republicans showed who Donald Trump really is beyond the Trump-hating media hype. Steve said that although he thought Trump’s speech could have been shorter and had more energy, he still expected to see a post-convention bump for Trump that Biden did not get. Steve also said he found it ridiculous to say that the Democratic Party is moving to the right.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to Siouxsie Wiles about New Zealand’s experience with COVID-19, going from 100 days without a single case due to strict measures to a recent cluster of cases in Auckland. They discussed the different alert levels in New Zealand. She also discussed the importance of providing financial support to people under lockdown restrictions. Siouxsie also expressed frustration about conspiracy theories about COVID-19, including the idea that “it’s just the flu” and her own experience being dragged into stories because of her former association with the Gates Foundation and explained the fallacies people believe about vaccines.

