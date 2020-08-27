Mike Pence Is Officially The GOP Nominee

GUESTS

Dr. Guy McPherson - Internationally Recognized Speaker, award-winning scientist, world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change | Climate Change Is Scary

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine and Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five | Israel

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, Eagle Scout, Marine, libertarian’ish | Scarcity, Profit and Thanos

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he voiced his displeasure that Tucker Carlson gave an explanation for the 17-year-old that shot three people in Kenosha, killing two. Shane pushed back on Jamarl’s interpretation of Carlson’s comments.

Then the hosts talked to Dr. Guy McPherson, who said that events are happening once a decade and that he’s not surprised human beings are losing habitats, since a warmer planet is a wetter planet. They also discussed extra political scientific approaches to dealing with climate change, including the Mirrors Project, which he contrasted to other attempts that have been tried in Europe and elsewhere that have not been successful. Dr. McPherson also described how he opted out of the global economic system and moved off the grid for a period of time before deciding it was not an effective way to get his message out, stating that time is of the essence.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to Miko Peled about the situation of the Palestinians, who he says are under severe oppression by the state of Israel, which includes food, water, and power shortages. Miko discussed the recent headlines about the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and how the media is using it to cover for the real nature of what’s going on. Miko discussed his background as the son of an Israeli general in a patriotic Israeli household and talked about his journey from that background to being an anti-Israeli activist. They also talked about Mike Pompeo’s RNC speech and how it was aimed at a Republican evangelical base, and he described Trump’s popularity in Israel. Miko said the only solution for peace in the region is real one-man-one-vote democracy.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to Mark Frost who said that he is a recovering libertarian and expressed a general disappointment in politicians across the board, although he said he is planning to vote for President Trump in the 2020 election. Given that, he said some might find it surprising that the Republican convention bothered him more than the Democrat one because as an atheist he felt the Republicans were too focused on God, when all he is interested in is how the party in power will use that power. Marc talked about how war creates significant economic problems because the cost of war is generally kicked to the next generation. They discussed Malthusian economics and its relationship to the Marvel universe before a discussion about love, scarcity of resources, and profit motive.

