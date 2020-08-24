Trump Will Speak at All Four Nights of RNC

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues, from the upcoming Republican National Convention to the riots in Kenosha to whether the Democrats are a right-wing party.

GUESTS:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Belarus Bullying

Chuck Zlatkin - Legislative and Political Director, New York Metro Area Postal Union | Trump Goes Postal

Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended airing M-F from 6-8 pm EST on Radio Sputnik | Both Political Parties Are Bad

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | The Democrats And War

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he told the hard truth that progressives don’t like Rahm Emanuel after his statement that this is the year of the “Biden Republican.”

Then the hosts were joined by Steven Lemmen who discussed the situation in Belarus and said that it's clear to him that the United States and other Western powers are agitating to back Lukashenko's opponent. Steven said recent statements by the Russian foreign minister seem to indicate that they are hoping for a mediated settlement and he hoped for something along the lines of what happened in Crimea where there was an overwhelming reunification with the Russian federation.

In the second hour, they were joined by postal union leader Chuck Zlatkin and they discussed the ongoing battle between President Trump and the Democrats over the Postal Service. Chuck discussed his displeasure at the current postmaster general who was appointed by President Trump and described his view of the unique role of the Postal Service. Chuck told stories of heroism by postal workers getting out vital mail such as people’s prescriptions during incredibly trying circumstances, from Hurricane Katrina to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chuck said that the dedication by postal workers makes a nationwide postal strike unlikely, and they also discussed the history of the post office organization under Richard Nixon.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Garland Nixon, who said that he believes there are no left-leaning parties and that the Democratic Party is a center-right party, whereas the Republican party is firmly on the right. Garland also discussed the recent comments by Rahm Emanual as an example of why he thinks the Democratic Party has drifted to the right under the guise of a "big tent." They also discussed police shootings.

Then they were joined by Danny Sjursan, who said he was very critical of Donald Trump and feels it is important to be honest about Joe Biden and the Democrats. Danny argued that the democratic party is not an anti-war party, even though they have occasionally used ready to win elections and cited the example of Nancy Pelosi, who became Speaker of the House after Democrats were elected on an anti-Iraq war mandate and then saying she would not cut funds to the Iraq war. Danny also said that both political parties have anti-war wings that get suppressed and that anti-war street activism has proven to be effective politically. They also talked about the role of a professional military class in modern US foreign policy.

