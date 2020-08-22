Bannon in Handcuffs

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues, from Joe Biden’s speech at the virtual DNC to the arrest of Steve Bannon to the economics of COVID-19 as it continues to hit the wallet of Americans.

GUESTS

Peter LaVelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | Are Both Political Parties Hopeless?

Lee Stranahan - Investigative Reporter, host of Populist.TV, director of Citizen Journalism School | Steve Bannon Arrest

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News | What Will It Take For the Left to Ditch the DNC?

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City | Trump’s COVID-19 Executive Orders

In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he said that the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, managed to meet the very low bar they set for his acceptance speech.

Then Shane and Jamarl were joined by Peter LaVelle, who discussed the Democratic Convention and agreed that while Joe Biden did not screw up his acceptance speech at the virtual DNC, it lacked any important substance. Peter said he expected no better from the Republican Convention coming up next week and that neither party seems to want to deliver on the populist promises that they make in order to get elected. LaVelle also pointed out his disappointment in Donald Trump for an inability to deliver on promises and said that he thinks both political parties in America are more accountable to the donor class than they are to the people.

In the second hour, the hosts were joined by investigative journalist Lee Stranahan, who discussed his relationship and that of other Breitbart reporters to Steve Bannon, who was arrested yesterday and faces fraud charges along with three others. Lee said that Bannon treated employees badly and also that his own personal politics seem inscrutable and tied more to the pursuit of money than any ideological position. He also gave details of the We Build the Wall project that is at the heart of Bannon's fraud indictment and said Bannon took over the project after it began making money.

Then the hosts were joined by Danny Haiphong, who said that as a leftist, he thinks it is time for the progressive and socialist left to abandon the dream that they are going to significantly change American politics through the Democrat party. Danny pointed out the Democrats go so far as to criticize people who belong to other parties, such as the Green Party, for not voting Democrat. Danny said real political change in America only comes through street action and that it's time for the left to reconsider its strategy.

Then in the third hour, Dr. Linwood Tauheed said that while he is not a Trump supporter, he believes that Trump’s announcement of executive orders to deal with Congressional inaction on economic issues caused by COVID-19 was a brilliant political move. He pointed out that since Trump announced a $300 / week extension with money from a FEMA fund, over half of US states have already signed up for it. They also discussed the irony of Trump’s older base opposing Social Security reform.

