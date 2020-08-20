Register
10:04 GMT21 August 2020
    Fault Lines

    Ticket Complete: Kamala Harris Accepts VP Nomination

    Fault Lines
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues from the prospects for a new nuclear power in the Middle East to the way different governments have responded to COVID-19 to Kamala Harris’s DNC appearance.

    GUESTS

    Bradley Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist, political analyst, and freelance reporter | How Will Belarus Play Out?

    Walter Smolarek - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for Loud and Clear airing M-F from 4-6pm EST | Is China Helping Saudi Arabia Build Nukes?

    Ben Swann - Award Winning Television News Anchor, investigative journalist, and a host on the program Boom Bust airing weekdays on RT America | COVID-19 Responses

    Jamarl's first hour monologue expressed frustration that the Democrats' reliance on identity politics is not delivering better policy.

    Then the hosts were joined by Bradley Blankenship, who discussed the situation in Belarus and said that he does not see Belarus as a direct equivalent to the overthrow of the Ukrainian government a few years ago. He said he sees more genuine grievances from the people in Belarus and believes that the situation will eventually result in some sort of mediation, not a direct overthrow of the government. Bradley said he also thinks the reason the United States and other Western governments want change in Belarus is very clear -- they want to privatize the country in order to strip its assets, which was done as well in Russia during the 1990s. He also talked about Mike Pompeo's inability to convince eastern European countries that China and Russia are a threat and said it shows the United States is no longer a monolith.

    The second hour, the hosts were joined by Walter Smolarek, and they began by discussing reports that China is helping Saudi Arabia develop nuclear weapons, a story Walter thinks is far-fetched; however, he does think Saudi Arabia very well may be developing nuclear weapons. He discussed how the open secret that Israel has nuclear weapons has given it power in the region, including working in a block against the country of Iran.He also discussed the ongoing trade war between the United States and China and said that as China develops other markets around the world, they are not reliant simply on exports from the United States, and they are also responding to US sanctions with sanctions of their own, and he sees that heightening if the Trump administration continues to push anti-China policies.

    In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Ben Swann, and they discussed developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, including the fact that Sweden, which notably did not shut down its entire economy, has had plunging numbers whereas countries like Japan, which has imposed heavy lockdowns, sees its death toll rising. Ben said that the worst is yet to come, as many US companies have not downsized or laid off workers as much as they might in the future. He also said he thinks a one size fits all approach to COVID-19 is a mistake that is being made over and over again, and that people who are less vulnerable, such as younger people, should not be treated the same way as more vulnerable populations such as the elderly.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    economy, nuclear arms, Election, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, China, Iran, Sweden, COVID-19
