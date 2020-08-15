Biden and Trump Spar Over Nationwide Mask Mandate

On this morning’s edition of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed the latest news, including issues like the back-and-forth between Donald Trump and Joe Biden over the issue of a mask mandate, the situation in Belarus, and the US media's continued blame Russia narrative.

GUESTS

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Bellarus Protests

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the MCSC Network | Kamala Harris is Bad

Ian Miles Cheong - Journalist who covers media, politics & culture, Managing Editor at HumanEvents.com | Is Antifa Russian Disinfo?

In his first hour monologue, Jamarl talked about what he sees as the threat of self-driving vehicles to workers. Then the hosts were joined by Mark Sloboda, who gave a deep dive into the current situation in Belarus, where massive protests followed the recent election. Mark explained how Belarus’s leadership is facing some economic trouble due to Russia slowing down energy subsidies. Mark talked about the history from the breakup of the Soviet Union, which has led to Belarus being called Europe’s dictatorship and discussed why Russia under Vladimir Putin has a policy of not intervening in the affairs of other countries, something that Mark said led to a delayed reaction during the US overthrow of the Ukrainian government.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane were joined by Niko House. They discussed the upcoming presidential election and Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate. Niko said he believes that Harris was chosen because Biden was trying to appeal to both corporate interests and to show that he was a "law and order" candidate. Niko and the hosts agreed that a Biden/Harris administration would actually be more dangerous than a Donald Trump second term, citing not just foreign policy but also the idea that Harris would be even tougher on Black Lives Matter protesters than Trump.

In the third hour, the hosts were joined by Ian Miles Cheong. They discussed a recent New York Times story that blamed "Russian disinformation" for a story about the group Antifa lighting fires using a Bible during the Portland protest. Jamarl argued that Antifa is a small group, and so their violent calls for revolution could be ignored, but Ian pointed out that they engaged in arson and violence, including the recent stabbing of a black Trump supporter. Ian and Jamarl agreed that Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris would alienate many on the left progressive left, including Black Lives Matter supporters. Ian said he thinks the corporate donors behind establishment Democrats do not actually want socialism, so they are willing to alienate progressive leftists.

