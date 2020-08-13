Kamala Attacks Trump on Covid-19

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the news and issues ranging from Kamala Harris’s role in the election to the nature of libertarianism to voter fraud.

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, Eagle Scout, Marine, libertarian’ish | Saving the Economy from Covid-19

Lee Camp - American Stand-Up Comedian, writer, actor, and activist | Democrats are Too Conservative

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Kamala & the Democrats

In Jamarl’s first hour monologue, he opined about why he believes the Democrat party takes black voters for granted. Then the hosts were joined by Mark Frost, and they discussed the economy under COVID-19. Mark explained how he believes that libertarians are in many ways today's moderates, and pointed out that he believes in a liberal social agenda that opposes things like outrageously high marginal tax rates. Then Mark discussed how he differs from some libertarians in his approach to solving the economic woes caused by COVID-19, saying that the problem currently is a demand issue and that he believes more money should be "raining down" on the economy. He also expressed frustration with libertarian-leaning Republicans like Rand Paul for being too purist. He also gave his opinion on people who are concerned about the prospects of a recession and pointed out that in a mixed economy the reality is different than in theory.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Lee Camp, and they discussed the prospects in the upcoming election for either voter fraud or disenfranchisement. Lee pointed out that the Democrats don't have a leg to stand on when it comes to discussing these issues because he believes they are in favor of voter fraud when it benefits the Democratic establishment, so they undercut their own position when the Republicans do it￼￼￼￼. They also discussed whether voting itself is a particularly effective means of political change, and Lee pointed out on issues like war and serving the interest of Wall Street, both Republicans and Democrats like Biden and Kamala Harris take essentially the same positions. Camp was critical of the Democrats for not supporting progressive issues like Medicare for All and for trying to defeat progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders and members of The Squad. They also discussed the idea that a Trump victory might help push the Democratic Party more to the left.

In the third hour, they were joined by Carmine Sabia who talked about Kamala Harris as VP pick for Biden and said he thinks she'll be a poor choice but that Biden himself has very few options because there are currently no superstars among the Democrats. He also discussed the idea that centrist Democrat sucker Pete Buttigieg seems more like the actual future of the Democratic Party, not the progressive groups that he considers to be fringe and said that things like the protests are actually firing up the right more than they are the Democrats. Carmine said he believed Trump would be much more relaxed if he were to win the election in 2020.

They also discussed mail-in voting, which Carmine feels is an extremely flawed process that would take far too long and is susceptible to human bias and vote miscounting.

