09:47 GMT13 August 2020
    Fault Lines

    Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as VP Pick

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed the headlines of the day, including the big news that Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

    GUESTS

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com |  Monarchy in the UK

    Laith Marouf - Award-winning Multimedia Producer and media policy/law consultant | Live From Beirut - Latest Explosion Updates

    Chris Hedges - Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist, author, and host of On Contact airing on RT America | The Deeper Issues Behind the Protests

    In Jamarl’s monologue, he discussed Kamala Harris's many flaws as a vice presidential pick for Joe Biden. Then Shane and Jamarl were joined by Alexander Mercouris, who discussed the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the British economy, which has been one of the hardest-hit countries. Alexander said the structure of the UK economy is a problem, and he sees an incredibly botched response from Johnson's government. They also discussed the general state of the United Kingdom and looked at the impact it is having on the coronavirus policy. They also discussed the state of the National Health Service.

    In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Laith Marouf, who discussed the very latest developments from Beirut after the massive explosion that rocked that city's port last week. They discussed the events that led up to the explosion, including a press conference the Prime Minister was set to give two days before the explosion. They also talked about the combustible materials that were being stored at the port. They discussed suspicions within the country that Lebanese officials may have been involved in the recent resignation of Lebanon's entire cabinet. They also looked at the historic factors that have led to Lebanon's governmental structure and talked about possible resolutions to the explosion, which he sees Israel playing a central part in.

    In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane were joined by Chris Hedges, who discussed the major economic problems that were facing many Americans prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, problems that he blames on previous Democrat administrations and cited examples of how Clinton era economic policies such as NAFTA were a betrayal to workers. While criticizing Donald Trump’s nepotism and corruption, Hedges also pointed to similar problems with Joe Biden, including his son Hunter's $50,000 a month job with a Ukrainian energy company. They also raised the question as to who would want to be president right now given the problems facing whoever wins the 2020 election.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Beirut, UK, Protests, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
