Recovery After Beirut Explosion

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed the news of the day including the aftermath of Beirut explosion, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the upcoming election.

GUESTS

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of “The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” | Israel

Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended airing M-F from 6:00-8:00 pm EST, right here on Radio Sputnik | Is There a Real Democratic Left?

J. Christian Adams - election lawyer who served in the Voting Rights Section at the US Department of Justice| Election Law

In today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jarmarl Thomas discussed who is responsible ultimately for the defeat of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and laid most of that responsibility at the feet of Sanders himself. Then the hosts were joined by Miko Peled, who discussed the current political situation in Israel and with its leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who Peled says is deeply corrupt, but because of his ability to politically bargain through "horse-trading," he continues to hold leadership and win elections and therefore is supported by his party. Peled also discussed what he referred to as "Israel's racist apartheid system" and said that, although it is having disastrous consequences because of its extremely short-term thinking, it continues to have the support of Netanyahu’s right-wing government. There is very little left-wing government in Israel.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Garland Nixon and discussed the current state of the Democratic Party in the United States. Nixon castigated the Democrats for failing to use whatever leverage they have to help find a COVID-19 stimulus bill that he thinks would be more beneficial to American workers. However, Nixon pointed out that the Democrats ultimately want the same things as the Republicans in terms of military spending and handouts to corporate interests, so they were unable to muster a stronger case. Then they discussed the possibility of a more progressive wing of the Democratic Party becoming dominant, and Nixon said he believes that timing is important and the midterm elections in 2022 may provide an opportunity for progressive Democrats to genuinely shake up the party and wield power.

In a fiery segment in the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by election law expert J. Christian Adams, ￼who has prosecuted numerous voter fraud cases. Adams pointed out a recent incident in Paterson, New Jersey, that ended up throwing the election and was covered by the New York Times along with other media outlets.

