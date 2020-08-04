Register
09:02 GMT05 August 2020
    Fault Lines

    Will Parents Listen to Trump & Fauci on School?

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the news of the day and topics like the political fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to healthcare in Russia to whether libertarians have hamstrung Donald Trump.

    GUESTS

    Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | The Coronavirus Election

    Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | A Libertarian View on COVID-19

    Max Blumenthal - Award-winning Journalist, best-selling author, documentarian, and founder and editor-in-chief of The Greyzone | The United States is Bad

    In his monologue, Jamarl expressed his view that Donald Trump is unable to lay a glove on Joe Biden because of Donald Trump's poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Then they talked to TV host Peter Lavelle about Donald Trump's economic response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lovell said that the massive economic problems caused by the pandemic clearly have hurt Trump's electability, which was being boosted by a relatively strong economy, especially for the financial sector. Peter pointed out that this economic objective did not help working people as much, however, and they have been hit by the coronavirus economy. Peter put the blame for Trump's ability on "libertarians" within the Trump administration, something he sees as going back to the 1980s Reagan era. Peter also discussed Russia's healthcare response to COVID, which she views as efficient because the government runs the healthcare system.

    In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by libertarian economist Robert Wenzel who gave a counterpoint to Peter’s take. Wenzel discussed the dangers of inflation from what he says is essentially the government printing money out of thin air and said this is already affecting the price of food at the grocery store and restaurants. Wenzel also said he thinks the key to economic recovery is putting people back to work, especially younger people who he says are at much less risk of dying from COVID-19. He also expressed his view that people should be free to decide for themselves how they want to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

    In the third hour, Jamarl continued his interview with journalist Max Blumenthal￼￼￼, who talked about what he sees as a media blackout on stories that do not promote a pro empire narrative, such as biased reporting on China. They also discussed how this media blackout corresponds to United States foreign policy; it has very few consequences for the politicians engaged in empire-building. Blumenthal said he believes China is not only a threat to United States hegemony but has also become an economic threat.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Trending
    Votre message a été envoyé!
