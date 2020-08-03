Register
08:30 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    Over Eight Million Covid-19 Cases Worldwide

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202008031080048586-over-eight-million-covid-19-cases-worldwide/

    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues, including the fractured nature of current American politics, whether it's too soon for anarchy, and how US election hypocrisy has impacted the people of Venezuela.

    Guests:

    Greg Palast - Best Selling Author and Journalist, investigative reporter for the BBC, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone, author of the bestseller The Best Democracy Money Can Buy | Will Trump Steal 2020?

    Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Michael Flynn & Protests

    Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | China

    In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue expressed shock and dismay that some Democrats are urging Joe Biden not to debate Donald Trump, and Jamarl said politicians should put the country's interests ahead of their own. Then there was more of Jarmarl's interview with award-winning writer Greg Palast about election integrity in the US and places like Venezuela, where Palast says the US-supported Juan Guaidó because he was white. Palast also said he believes race is an important problem in stealing votes from black people in America, citing examples of people being purged from voter rolls.

    In the second hour, the hosts talked to Tom Luongo about the judge in the Michael Flynn case’s continued insistence in going forward, even though the justice department has said it will not prosecute Flynn. Tom thinks this is a purely political move and that President Trump should have pardoned Michael Flynn months ago since the Democrats want to force him to pardon Flynn to try to use that against him in the upcoming election. They also discussed the ongoing national protests around the country, and Tom said that as a libertarian he is concerned about the militarization of police that is happening in places like the Pacific Northwest right now - it's too much, too soon.

    In the third hour, they had a short segment with author and former congresswoman Cynthia McKinney about her upcoming book on China. She said the Chinese people were used to wearing masks based on their experience with air pollution and the SARS virus, and so they complied with the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
    Then Shane and Jamarl discussed whether Donald Trump would attempt to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg if she were unable to continue her Supreme Court term prior to the election.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Trump, Biden, SCOTUS, Michael Flynn, Protest, BlackLivesMatter, elections, voting
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse