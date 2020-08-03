Over Eight Million Covid-19 Cases Worldwide

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues, including the fractured nature of current American politics, whether it's too soon for anarchy, and how US election hypocrisy has impacted the people of Venezuela.

Guests:

Greg Palast - Best Selling Author and Journalist, investigative reporter for the BBC, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone, author of the bestseller The Best Democracy Money Can Buy | Will Trump Steal 2020?

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Michael Flynn & Protests

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | China

In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue expressed shock and dismay that some Democrats are urging Joe Biden not to debate Donald Trump, and Jamarl said politicians should put the country's interests ahead of their own. Then there was more of Jarmarl's interview with award-winning writer Greg Palast about election integrity in the US and places like Venezuela, where Palast says the US-supported Juan Guaidó because he was white. Palast also said he believes race is an important problem in stealing votes from black people in America, citing examples of people being purged from voter rolls.

In the second hour, the hosts talked to Tom Luongo about the judge in the Michael Flynn case’s continued insistence in going forward, even though the justice department has said it will not prosecute Flynn. Tom thinks this is a purely political move and that President Trump should have pardoned Michael Flynn months ago since the Democrats want to force him to pardon Flynn to try to use that against him in the upcoming election. They also discussed the ongoing national protests around the country, and Tom said that as a libertarian he is concerned about the militarization of police that is happening in places like the Pacific Northwest right now - it's too much, too soon.

In the third hour, they had a short segment with author and former congresswoman Cynthia McKinney about her upcoming book on China. She said the Chinese people were used to wearing masks based on their experience with air pollution and the SARS virus, and so they complied with the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Then Shane and Jamarl discussed whether Donald Trump would attempt to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg if she were unable to continue her Supreme Court term prior to the election.

