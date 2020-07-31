Register
    Fault Lines

    Will the Election be Canceled & Does It Matter?

    Fault Lines
    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed a variety of issues, including the statement by Donald Trump that he may postpone elections, the release of new material in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell story, and voting rights in the nature of protests.

    GUESTS

    Greg Palast -  Best Selling Author and Journalist, investigative reporter for the BBC, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone, author of the bestseller The Best Democracy Money Can Buy | Will Trump Steal 2020?

    Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Are Protests The Answer?

    Max Blumenthal - Award-winning Journalist, best-selling author, documentarian, and founder and editor-in-chief of The Greyzone | Cancel Culture

    In Jamarl's monologue, he excoriated the GOP for opposing extending the $600 per week unemployment benefits and predicted millions would be evicted.  Then he interviewed journalist Greg Palast, who claimed that Donald Trump stole the election in 2016 and used as an example the illegal purging of the voter rolls in Georgia, a technique that he said was similar to what the Democrats had done to Bernie Sanders voters in California. He also said that the Republicans have gotten more sophisticated, and he doesn't understand why Democrats don't push back. Palast suggests people double-check their registration and also said there's a long history of what he says is voter suppression.  Jamarl and Greg also talked about Venezuela, and Greg discussed how Hugo Chavez changed the 200 years of white / Spanish rule. Palast said he was shocked that Democrats supported Juan Guaidó and that it gives the Democrats no credibility on election integrity in the US. 

    In hour two, Jamarl and Shane interviewed Ted Rall, and they talked about the election and where things stand between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Ted opined that he actually thinks Donald Trump deserves some credit for the lack of complete economic disaster in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic but said he plans to vote for neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump. He also discussed the nature of protests historically, dating back to their origin as a way for the service to get a response from feudal lords. Rall also made the statement that protests are the best and sometimes only way to actually get anything done politically.

    In the third hour, Jamarl interviewed journalist Max Blumenthal, who called out the people behind Harper's "cancel culture" letter and said while he's annoyed with some aspects of identity politics, he's more concerned with issues like the US’s treatment of Venezuela. On the nationwide protests, Blumenthal said that the left was rumbling for a street fight with the president and that the pandemic created the environment. He also said that Portland has enough anarchists that he expects the protests to continue.  Blumenthal pointed out the post-911 national security state that is in use in Portland. Blumenthal also brought up the use of United States media resources to stir up protests in Hong Kong and create a new cold war, all part of a pattern of hybrid warfare that includes US-backed propaganda and information warfare and economic warfare. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Election, COVID-19, protest, Venezuela, BlackLivesMatter, elections, voting
