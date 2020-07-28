AG Barr to Rip Russiagate & Anarchists

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed a variety of topics from the motives of the protesters in Portland to the origins of the White Helmets movement to the forensic and other evidence on Russiagate.

GUESTS

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria and the White Helmets

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Does the USA Think All Lives Matter?

Ian Miles Cheong - Journalist Who Covers Media, Politics & Culture, Managing Editor at HumanEvents.com | Portland Protests

Bill Binney - Former Technical Director at the NSA | The Lies of Russiagate

In his monologue, Jamarl expressed his disgust over the Democrats rejecting Medicare for All in their platform.

Then Jamarl and Shane were joined by geopolitical analyst Maram Susli, who discussed the recent incident where a US military jet buzzed an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian territory, an incident that Maram says was effectively an act of terrorism by the United States. They also discussed the White Helmets organization and the recent death of that group's founder. Maram explained the history of the group and how it was formed as a way to deflect from direct government support by the United States of Al-Qaeda forces.

In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Danny and they talked about whether the United States imperial state values all lives. Danny pointed out the danger in the aggression hidden behind many so-called humanitarian motives. They also discussed what it would take to change the current system’s core policies, and Danny said that he believes it is impossible under the current political leadership.

They also talked about what he thinks the goals are of the protesters in Portland, which is to beat the police into attacking them in order to create a nationwide uprising. He talked about other goals of the protesters including the abolition of the family unit. He also discussed how the protesters are opposed to being filmed because they fear arrest and have attacked journalists.

Then Shane spoke with former NSA technical director Bill Binney, who explained why he gave affidavits in the Roger Stone and General Michael Flynn cases, both of which were denied to be introduced as evidence by the Obama-appointed judges. Binney said there's forensic evidence that shows the information did not and could not have come from a hack. He also discussed his history at the NSA and how he quit in 2001 when the NSA began focusing on spying on individuals. He also said that he has seen no evidence directly that Seth Rich was involved.

