Pandemic Gets Real for US and UK

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan covered topics from UFOs to the latest moves by the US and UK against COVID-19 to US policy on Iraq and the Constitution.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Iraq and America

Daniel Lazare - Journalist, author of several books about the US Constitution and American urban policy | Current Events and the Constitution

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Covid-19 Response

In his first hour monologue, Jamarl praised recent New York Times coverage of UFOs.

Then the hosts were joined by Scott Ritter about the recent history of US involvement in Iraq and how the decision to invade Iraq under the George W. Bush administration was made in advance, not due to circumstances on the ground. He pointed out that Saddam Hussein's continued leadership in Iraq was an embarrassment to the United States and how they were able to use their power and blatant deceit to gain support in the United Nations, something that Ritter says America has done over and over again, including in places like Nicaragua. Ritter also discussed his legendary showdown with Joe Biden during his testimony to the House about Iraqi weapons deception.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Daniel Lazare and talked about a number of issues in the headlines, including the massive bribery scandal in Ohio involving that state's Republican House leader, the increasingly unpredictable 2020 presidential election, and the recent move in Turkey that opened Hagia Sophia as a mosque, which Daniel called a frightening move to resurrect the Ottoman Empire. Then they discussed Daniel’s three books on the Constitution, a document that he described as "incoherent" and that he says is the cause of some of America's racial problems, through structural mechanisms such as the system that assigns two Senators to every state regardless of population.

In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane were joined by Kim Iversen and debated a number of topics regarding COVID-19, including the idea of what immunity means with this virus and whether the death numbers are inflated. Kim argued that other outbreaks such as swine flu showed how a different response could've been warranted in the case of coronavirus. They also discussed whether Sweden's response to COVID was a success.

